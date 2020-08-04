Venomous Concept Share Barnburning New Song “Simian Flu”

Home News Adam Benavides August 4th, 2020 - 8:34 PM

Hardcore punk veterans and grindcore supergroup Venomous Concept has debuted a roaring new song, “Simian Flu.” The songs serves as the third single from their upcoming album, Politics Versus the Erection, which is set for release on Friday, August 28.

The latest single sees the band shred through thumping, roaring and invasive sounds of distorted guitar and thrashing drums, pulled together by frontman Kevin Sharp’s screaming vocals. In essence, it’s exactly the sound that fans of the punk veterans have come to love.

According to a press release, Politics Versus the Erection album, the band’s fourth full-length effort, offers a “no-nonsense and outspoken voice, resonating with the chaos that reigns over the world today.”

While the album comes in at a brief 30 minutes, the collective tracks offer “short, sharp musical blasts, venomous lyrics, satirical animations, and candid views,” by way of a “record that breathes a true hardcore punk spirit.”

Famously formed by Brutal Truth vocalist Sharp and Napalm Death bass player Shane Embury, the band also includes Embury’s Napalm Death bandmate and drummer Danny Herrera and guitarist Buzz Osborne of the iconic punk outfit The Melvins.

Quickly signing a record deal with Faith No More and A Perfect Circle’s Mike Patton, the band’s first full-length album, Retroactive Abortion, came in 2004. After several lineup changes, Embury changed to playing guitar after Dan Liker of Nuclear Assault and Anthrax fame took over on bass. Since then, John Cooke of Corrupt Moral Altar joined the group as a second guitar. The lineup for the new album includes Sharp (vocals), Embury (bass), Cooke (guitar) and Herrera (drums).

The band followed-up their debut album with a 2006 split-CD with Japanese grind band 324 and another in 2008 with BLÖOD DÜSTER. A third full-length album, Kick Me Silly – VC III, came in 2016. In June, the group announced the new record with the released of its first single, “Lemonade,” before unveiling the second single, “Eliminate“, earlier this month.