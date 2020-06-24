Venomous Concept Announces New Album Politics Versus The Erection for August 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Lemonade”

Home News Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 6:25 PM

The hardcore punk outfit Venomous Concept have announced a new album Politics Versus The Erection, which is set to be released on August 28 via Season of Mist. The project’s first single “Lemonade” has been released, alongside its cover art featuring Mad Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman, and US President Donald Trump, who are blended together in an art style reminiscent of the legendary satire magazine.

“Lemonade” opens up with a large amount of heavy distortion and overblown amps, before the hard hitting drums and guitar chords kick in. The vocals on this track are filled with harsh growls and moments of screaming, while the guitars screech during the verse delivery.

Venomous Concept was formed by Napalm Death’s Shane Embury, who plays bass for this group and Brutal Truth’s Kevin Sharp, who currently serves as the band’s lead vocalist. Embury is joined by fellow Napalm Death member Danny Herrera on drums for this band and Napalm Death’s touring guitarist John Cooke.

The group’s first album Retroactive Abortion came out in 2008, followed by Poisoned Apple in 2008 and finally, Kick Me Silly; VC3 in 2016. This band is noted for its straightforward and aggressive style, staying true to their punk roots with short track times and quick tempos.

Embury has been involved with other projects during the past year, teaming up with Converge’s Jacob Bannon and announcing the release of his solo ambient work. Napalm Death released a 7″ titled Logic Ravaged By Brute Force, which featured a cover of Sonic Youth’s “White Kross.” The group also announced they were mixing a new album last fall.

Politics Versus The Erection track list

1. Simian Flu

2. Hole in the Ground

3. Eliminate

4. Lemonade

5. Colossal Failure

6. Promise

7. Septic Mind

8. Dementia Degeneration

9. Carrion

10. Broken Teeth

11. Shadows

12. Mantis Toboggan

13. Politics Versus the Erection