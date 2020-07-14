Venomous Concept Release Blistering New Song “Eliminate”

Home News Drew Feinerman July 14th, 2020 - 1:09 PM

Hardcore punk band Venomous Concept has just released a new song titled “Eliminate,” the second single from their upcoming album Politics Versus The Eradication. The album will be available next month on August 28.

The song is an explosion of sound, as the high-velocity tempo paired with the screamo vocals, distorted guitar and bass and double bass drum drive the intense song from start to finish. The song sounds as if it is the audible representation of frustration and anger, as the band displays its abilities to infuse such emotions in their music. The tempo shift that occurs mid song may slow the song down by a notch, but the high intensity of the song doesn’t break for a second. The album’s second single is a fireball, and further demonstrates the band’s cohesion and energy.

Venomous Concept was originally formed in 2004 by bassist Shane Embury of Napalm Death and vocalist Kevin Sharp of Brutal Truth. Drummer Danny Herrera and guitarist John Cooke, also members of Napalm Death, round out the hardcore punk supergroup.

Politics Versus The Eradication is the band’s fourth studio album, and their most recent since their 2016 album Kick Me Silly; VCIII. The album, like “Eliminate,” is a perfect display of the band’s grind-core style that drives their sound, and mxdwn’s Brian Adler describes the album as “a drag race on fire.”