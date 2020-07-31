Porno For Pyros Reunite with Mike Watt on Bass For First Performance in 11 Years on Lolla2020 Livestream

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 31st, 2020 - 4:17 PM

Porno For Pyros reunited for the first time since 2009 on Thursday to perform for the Lolla2020, a four-night Lollapalooza livestream event. The appearance marked their first public performance since 1996.

Lead singer Perry Farrell, drummer Steven Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Mike Watt participated in the reunion set, which they filmed from a Southern California Backyard. They performed acoustic versions of “Pets” from their 1993 self-titled album and “Kimberly Austin,” which was from their 1996 album, Good God’s Urge. Prior to the performance, former 120 Minutes host interviewed Farrell and his wife, Etty.

Lolla2020 will continue through Aug. 2 exclusively on YouTube. Acts slated to perform include H.E.R., The Neighborhood, Kaskade and Alison Wonderland. It will also include past performances from OutKast, Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Tove Lo and an appearance from Chicago Mayor Lori Lighfoot. The mayor will appear alongside Farrell and LL Cool J.

Besides his appearance with Lightfoot and his reunion performance with Porno For Pyros, Farrell will appear alongside and converse with members of Metallica. He will lead a Kind Orchestra performance with Taylor Hawkins and a tribute performance to David Bowie.

The band first formed in 1992. After Jane’s Addiction broke up for the first time, Farrell, who was frontman, formed Porno for Pyros. LollaPalooza was originally created as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction. Porno For Pyros group released their first self-titled debut album in 1993, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Original bassist Martyn LeNoble left the group in 1996, and Watt replaced him from 1996 through 1997. The group then released their second album in 1996 before breaking up in 1998.

The group’s last performance together was at Farrell’s 50th birthday in 2009. Since then, they were rumored to reunite multiple times. They were scheduled to appear as holograms at Perry Farrell’s Kind Haven Project in Las Vegas in 2019, but the performance was pushed back to 2020 before being canceled due to COVID-19.

In November, Farrell will release a box set called Perry Farrell- The Glitz; The Glamour.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford