St. Vincent Covers Led Zeppelin’s “Dancing Days” From Home

Home News Drew Feinerman May 4th, 2020 - 12:14 PM

Singer/songwriter and musician St. Vincent just put out a partial cover of rock powerhouse Led Zeppelin’s “Dancing Days,” off of the band’s 1973 album Houses Of The Holy. This is just the latest in a long string of various covers being released by artists of all genres, as they find new ways to keep their fans entertained.

The video is just a brief snippet from the song, but St. Vincent displays her vocal talent, as well as her ability to transform any song and make it her own. The cover just consist of her and her acoustic guitar, taking away from the intensity and vigor the original song possesses. However, Vincent replaces the usual power of Led Zeppelin and replaces it with tenderness and care. Despite the song sounding quite different due to the instrumentation, Vincent still stays true to the song, paying homage to the original by keeping the recognizable guitar riff in tact.

Vincent noted in the caption of the video that many of her fans have been demanding this cover for a long time. She made sure to shout out her fans upon the release of this video, writing, “The moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dancing Days’ that the world has been clamoring for FOR YEARS at long last.”

Vincent has kept busy throughout the quarantine, and even recently announced a new podcast series called the Shower Sessions, which features interviews and performances with various up and coming artists. Her 2020 has been equally eventful, making appearances at a “Heaven Is Rock & Roll” with a variety of different artists and bands, as well as the Let’s Go Crazy tribute to Prince. Vincent was also set to appear at SXSW before its eventual cancellation.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela