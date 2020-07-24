Lights Share New Club-Ready Song “Batshit” and Announces New Dance-Remix LP Dead End for August 2020 Release

Home News Paige Willis July 24th, 2020 - 2:53 PM

Lights has released a new single titled “Batshit,” which is from her upcoming LP Dead End. The new song has been released with a new music video that includes lyrics and the singer dressed in yellow that contrasts with her bright pink/red hair.

According to the press release Lights commented on the new release saying, “‘Batshit’ is how I feel after endlessly scrolling social media – the expectations, the negativity, the chaotic energy. You hate to see it, but you can’t stop because it’s such a big part of life, and it eventually drives you fucking batshit.”

Lights also just recently released the title song of her EP “Dead End.” Billboard has said that the song is ridiculously catchy, per the press release. The LP will be released with her touring partner MYTH, which will include songs that have been remixed and co-produced by the pair, and also original songs. The remix’s will be done in the style of electronic dance music.

Less than three months ago, Lights released another single “Annihilation” on May 15 and followed up with an EP just two weeks later on May 29 which featured electronic DJ i_o. Back in September of 2019 Lights also released a single with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker titled “Live Long.”



“Batshit,” can be perceived as a song about the anger that one might be feeling right now in relation to the current state of the world. One lyric exclaims, “Screaming that the world is ready/For a goddamn change.” The illusion of frustration that is brought about in the song resonates with the current global unrest. Lights’ new single is club ready as an electric pop song.

Dead End Tracklist

1. Dead End

2. Outdoor Sports

3. Batshit

4. We Were Here [Remix]

5. Fight Club [Remix]

6. Up We Go [Remix]

7. Almost Had Me [Remix]

8. Savage [Remix]

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi