Lights and i_o Team Up For Club-Ready New Song “Annihilation”

Jesse Raymer May 15th, 2020 - 4:26 PM

Canadian musician Lights and electronic powerhouse i_o have teamed up on a new track. The track, titled “Annihilation” was released today. This release comes after the announcement of i_o’s latest EP titled AM 444, which features Lights and scheduled for release on May 29. “Annihilation” is an upbeat banger with sleek and crisp instrumentation.

The track opens with Lights’ smooth vocals. The reverb on Lights’ vocals leaves a kind of ghosty chill after every verse. The reverb compliments i_o’s beats, which are clean and tight. During the track, every sound starts to layer on each other. Once the chorus begins, the track explodes with a soft drop.



The lyrics explore themes of self-destruction due to a failed relationship. The leading hook exclaiming, “Come and bring your body to me/I crave annihilation.” Additionally, they show both sides of the relationship and explain the questions both parties have for each other. Lyrically, the song contrasts with the production. While the production sounds sugary sweet, the lyrics are bitter.

This contrast is what makes “Annihilation” so compelling. It can easily be a club-ready song and also a relationship woe anthem. “Annihilation” is the latest single released by Lights. Her last single “Live Long,” which was a collaboration with Travis Barker, was released in September.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi