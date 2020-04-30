Lights Announces New AM 444 EP with i_o for May 2020 Release

Home News Drew Feinerman April 30th, 2020 - 11:47 AM

Canadian musician and singer/songwriter Lights has just announced a new EP titled AM 444, as well as the lead single from the project titled “Annihilation”. The song will be released on the 15th of May, with the EP following it two weeks later on the 29th.

In addition to the announcement of the project, Lights also let her fans know that electronic dance DJ i_o will also be featured on the EP. Lights and i_o have worked together before, including a collaboration with Deadmou5 at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, in September of last year.

Lights took to Instagram to make the announcements about the new project. She first teased that a new project was in the works with i_o by posting a picture of a loading screen with i_o tagged, before releasing another post revealing what appears to be a short snippet of one of the new songs.

Lights most recently released a song with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker in September of last year called “Live Long,” which was written as an ode to Lights’ debut album The Listening, which was released in 2009. She also released an acoustic version of her 2017 album Skin & Earth in July of last year. We spoke with Lights two years ago about her music, society, politics, comics books, and everything in between. You can read the full interview here.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela