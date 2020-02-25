Alice Bag Announces New Album Sister Dynamite for May 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Breadcrumbs” Set in LA’s Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 7:52 PM

Los Angeles punk icon Alice Bag has announced a new album titled Sister Dynamite, which is set to be released on April 24th via In the Red. This album announcement coincides with the release of its first single titled “Breadcrumbs,” which was directed by Scott Stuckey and filmed at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.

“Breadcrums” opens up with a shot of a woman dressed in an old fashioned outfit, similar to Dorothy’s dress from Wizard of Oz standing outside the theater, as a light instrumental featuring a xylophone line is played. The next part of the song takes place in the theater, as shots of the marionettes and the audience are shown. This part of the video is accompanied by punk instrumental performed with high energy and passion, with electric guitars and synthesizers. This track also features vocals from riot grrrl memberAllison Wolfe

“‘Breadcrumbs’ is actually inspired by working with Allison,” Bag said in a statement. “She’s got tons of attitude, and the intonation on that song is totally me imagining Allison singing it.”

This upcoming album will also feature artists such as Seth Bogart, Nina Diaz, along with members of Death Valley Girls, the Linda Lindas, and Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries.

Born Alicia Armendariz to Mexican parents in East Los Angeles, California, Alice Bag gained notoriety as a member of the early punk rock scene in Los Angeles during the late 1970s, eventually forming the pioneering band The Bags. Due to her punk roots, Alice Bag is also an outspoken activist, and has been a longtime feminist supporting women of various backgrounds throughout her career.

Her most recently album release Blueprint came out in 2018.

Tour Dates

3/6 Vancouver, British Columbia – Black Lab

3/7 Seattle, WA – Queens Of Noise Festival

3/15 Los Angeles, CA – Bootleg Theater !#

4/25 Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar

5/12 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring *

5/13 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall *

5/14 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre *

5/16 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

5/21 Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling

6/18 New York City, NY – Libera Awards

6/19 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Brewery

6/20 Brooklyn, NY – Trans Pecos

7/12 Oakland, CA – Burger Boogaloo

7/15 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen %

7/16 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups %

7/17 Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class %

7/18 Pittsburgh, PA – Roboto Project %

8/5 London, England – The Moth

8/6 Leeds, England – Brudenell Social Club

8/7 Blackpool, England – Rebellion Fest

8/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Paramount

! with Screaming Females

# with Generacion Suicida

* with Bikini Kill

% with Bacchae