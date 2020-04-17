Alice Bag Release New Video For “Spark” Featuring Dragula Winner, Vander Von Odd

Home News Peter Mann April 17th, 2020 - 12:00 AM

One of the female trailblazers to the punk scene in the mid-’70s as the prolific lead singer of the band Bags, East Los Angeles, California-based singer, songwriter, musician, educator and activist Alice Bag, has released a new single “Spark” off her third solo full length studio album, Sister Dynamite. Bag’s latest solo musical offering is slated to be released May 8, via In The Red Records. According to a press release, Bag’s latest single “Spark” is “A song about self-acceptance and self-love, it exalts the differences that other people might see as odd or queer because they are what makes you unique. Starring Season 1 winner of Dragula Vander Von Odd, the “Spark” video debuted with PAPER Magazine today.”

The song and accompanied video for “Spark” is a celebration of embracing individuality and being different or “queer” as its central protagonist is aptly the winner of the first season of the reality drag queen competitive show Dragula, Vander Von Odd (born Antonio Yee). The video opens up with Vander glamming it up in the mirror and fiercely ready to hit the streets. Stopping at a vinyl shop, Vander catches the attention of a young man who is enamored with Vander pursuing Vander to a nightclub. Shortly thereafter, Alice Bag joins Vander on stage and embraces the festivities that ensue. The song is a perfect blend of pop and punk and still retains the abrasive demeanor and attitude that lives and breathes punk. The garage band strings and repetitive percussive drums give “Spark” that fierce yet spunky bubblegum pop glam that embodies the track.

Speaking on the genesis behind the song and the importance to have Vander Van Odd featured in the music video for “Spark”, Bag said, “For the ‘Spark’ music video, I reached out to director Rudy Bleu Garcia, who along with Hex Ray Sanchez run Club SCUM, a favorite nightclub/performance space for queer punks in East LA. In the early days of SCUM, Rudy invited me to do a DJ set with Allison Wolfe. The turntables were in a tiny backstage area which also served as the queens’ dressing room. I literally bumped into Vander Von Odd in that little space and was immediately smitten by this beautiful, charming queen. I’m honored that Vander agreed to star in this music video. The queerest of the queer, Dragula season 1 winner, Vander truly embodies the message of the song. Except for the mouth breathing part, that’s just about me.”

To listen to “Spark” stream below, via YouTube.