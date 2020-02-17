Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour Due To Health Concerns

Home News Ashwin Chary February 17th, 2020 - 7:41 PM

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 tour due to health concerns. Osbourne has stated he will be seeking treatment in Europe.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks,” said Osbourne. “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Earlier this year, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He revealed his condition in a segment of Good Morning America, stating he was diagnosed with a mild condition of the disease after he fell in his home.

Due to this fall, Osbourne had to cancel the remainder of his 2019 tour dates. The rescheduling of this tour was to take place this summer of 2020. Osbourne is still set to release his upcoming album, Ordinary Man, on Feb. 21, making it his twelfth studio album.

No More Tours 2 2020 Cancelled Tour Dates:

5/27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

5/29 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

5/31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

6/02 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/04 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/06 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Park Stadium

6/11 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

6/16 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

6/18 – Hamilton, ON – First Ontario Centre

6/20 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

6/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

6/24 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

6/28 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 – Milwaukee, WI – Amer. Family Ins. Amp—Summerfest

7/3 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/7 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

7/9 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/11 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

7/15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

7/17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

7/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/25 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

7/29 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

7/31 – Las Vegas, CA – MGM Grand Garden Arena