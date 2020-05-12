Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Matt Pike of Sleep and High on Fire Have Over Two Hours of Song Ideas for Upcoming Collaboration

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 7:07 PM

Matt Pike of Sleep and High On Fire and Brent Hinds of Mastodon first began teasing a project on social media back in February, prior to launching their KHDK Unicorn Blood II fuzz guitar pedal earlier this month. This pedal isn’t the end of their collaboration however, in a new interview with Hot-Blooded With Cat Jones Pike revealed that they have two hours worth of music ideas that they are planning on putting together.

Pike was joined by his wife Alyssa Maucere-Pike of Lord Dying for this podcast, where they discussed this upcoming collaborative project. According to the PRP Alyssa Maucere-Pike will also be involved with this collaboration.

“Well, it was supposed to ramp up here and it’s going a little slow now [due to] quarantine. ‘Cause I planned on going back there [to Brent‘s] after this next Sleep tour or something and hanging out and sitting down,” Pike explained. “‘Cause we got some stuff done, but it wasn’t a major lot. But there’s definitely all these… there’s like two hours worth of ideas, it’s just putting them all together you know?”

Sleep notably went on hiatus in 2019, holding their final shows on the last days of that year. Despite this hiatus, the band announced that they will not be breaking up, calling this time apart “a much needed break for the time being” on social media.

Mastodon revealed plans to finish up an album last fall, however the project was not released. The group’s most recent album Emperor of Sand came out in 2017.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado