Matt Pike of Sleep and Brent Hinds of Mastodon Tease New Project Together

Drew Feinerman February 24th, 2020 - 2:33 PM

Matt Pike of Oakland based metal band Sleep and lead singer/guitarist Brent Hinds of Atlanta based metal band Mastodon appear to be working on something together. According to The PRP, Hinds recently posted a photo with Pike on his Instagram account, and included comments about their collaborating together in the caption.

Sleep recently announced a hiatus so that the individual members could take some time apart (for the time being), so it comes as no surprise that Pike is working with other artists outside of the band. Pike and the rest of the band played their final shows together before the hiatus on December 29th, 30th and 31st of last year, leading up to a fresh start in 2020.

Though Mastodon has not taken a public hiatus the way Sleep has, the band’s individual members often collaborate with artists outside of the band. bassist and keyboardist Troy Sanders is a member of rock supergroup Gone is Gone, and they recently performed at Germany’s Cloud Hill Festival in October of last year.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado