Kanye West and Chance the Rapper Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant in Sunday Service Show

Home News Roy Lott January 27th, 2020 - 5:52 PM

After the shocking and tragic news of the deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, fans and celebrities have shown support and continue to pay tribute including Kanye West and Chance the Rapper. According to Pitchfork, West, Chance and Kirk Franklin held a Sunday service last night in remembrance of the Bryant’s. “I was driving home/They was leaving your jersey on the freeway, and I just broke down, broke down, broke down” West sang during the service. Chance then rapped his verse from “Ultralight Beam” from West’s album The Life of Pablo. Check out some of the footage below.

Bryant and his daughter, also known as Gigi, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning in Calabasas, CA. It has been reported that additional passengers on board were also killed, leaving no survivors. The Grammy’s took place the same night with Alicia Keys serving as the host. Keys opened the awards show with a rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” to Yesterday” with Boyz II Men. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and others made mention of Kobe Bryant during the ceremony, which took place at Bryant’s longtime stopping ground, the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.