John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise and PIG Join Forces For Sinister New Song “Seed of Evil”

Influential industrial music performers Black Needle Noise, aka John Fryer and <PIG> aka Raymond Watts, have teamed up for a new song titled “Seeds of Evil.” Fryer also directed a music video for the new track, which also featured actress Anjela Piccard.

“Seeds of Evil” was shot in black in white and shows <PIG> singing atop various shots of a dystopian Los Angeles landscape, and eclectic visuals showing psychedelic scenes with hellish overtones. The track is a hard hitting industrial banger, with heavy synths filled with plenty of bass and Watts’ dark vocal delivery.

“When John Fryer called, it was like cream was fed to my poison crop. I was thrilled to lend Satan’s little helping hand to Black Needle Noise,” Watts explained in a press release. “The result from this marriage made in hell was appropriately called ‘Seed of Evil’ … it pours out of me into the night, where the devil ties it nice and tight.”

Fryer had previously teamed up with Marselle Hodge for the song “I Am God.” His most recent studio album release titled Lost In Reflections saw him collaborate with a number of vocal performers including Mimi Page, Ana Breton, Andrea Kerr and Bill Leeb.

As the mind behind <PIG> Watts’ released two separate EPs last year, with the most recent release, the Mobocracy EP coming out last fall. The performer also released a covers EP during the summer titled Candy. The year prior to that release saw Watts cover Christmas classics such as “Last Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” and “Happy Christmas (War is Over).”