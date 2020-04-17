Diplo Announces New Country Album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil for May 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Do Si Do” Featuring Blanco Brown

Home News Ariel King April 17th, 2020 - 10:40 PM

Diplo merges country with EDM in his new single “Do Si Do,” off his forthcoming album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil which is set for release May 29 on Columbia Records.

Diplo has been releasing country-influenced songs for the past year, following an appearance at Stagecoach where he hosted the festival’s first-ever late night dance party and included Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X as guests.

While the lyrics, harmonica and guitar strums are reminiscent of country music, the roots of the track remain in Diplo’s signature electronic style. Blanco Brown’s deep and sultry voice contrasts smoothly with the twangy tune, helping to create a unique sound and rhythm which blends elements of both genres into a bouncing tune.

In August Diplo revealed his new country music project, Thomas Wesley, the moniker coming from his first and middle name, and began releasing several cross-over singles.

The album includes previously released singles “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen, “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers and “So Long” with Cam. Snake Oil will also feature contributions from Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, Young Thug, Noah Cyrus, Orvill Peck and more.

Diplo has been involved in projects such as Major Lazer, Silk City with Mark Ronson and LSD with Sia and Labrinth in addition to releasing several solo works. Thomas Wesley is the newest of his many projects.

