Brendon Urie Tells Trump to Stop Using Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” at Rallys

Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma caught a large amount of controversy over the weekend, from its decision to be held on June 20, a day after the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the emancipation of former slaves, to its setting; which is the site of one of the worst white supremacist-led massacres during the 20th century.

The controversy surrounding this rally extended beyond the weekend however, as Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie condemned the administration for playing the band’s song “High Hopes” during the event. Urie has now joined the likes of numerous artists including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Guns N’ Roses’ Ax Rose, The Village People’s Victor Willis, heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne and the estates of Tom Petty and Prince, who have each called on the president to stop using their songs during these rallies.

“Dear Trump Campaign, Fuck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company,” a tweet by the performer reads, which was followed up by another message stating: “Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November.”

Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November. Please do your part: https://t.co/JX8GynZduq — Brendon Urie (@brendonurie) June 24, 2020

Trump’s recent rally contained songs by a variety of artists including Elton John, Rolling Stones, and the aforementioned Tom Petty, despite the latter’s estate issuing a cease-and-desist order which sought to band the administration from playing these songs at rallies. According to Digital Music News however, U.S. copyright law and statutory performance licenses, which allows the broadcast of songs for public-event usage as long as they pay blanket fee. This policy oftentimes leaves many artists without legal recourse to litigate against their use.

Urie switched up from his typical style into a more metal oriented sound during a live stream in support of the Highest Hopes Foundation last fall. Panic! At The Disco released a music video for “Dancing’s Not a Crime” last year as well.

