Young Ejecta Shares NSFW Video for Synth-y New Song “Cheese”

Home News Paige Willis July 4th, 2020 - 3:21 PM

A NSFW video has just been released by Young Ejecta. The new video is for her song “Cheese” off of her album Ride Lonesome released earlier this year.

Lyrically the song can be perceived as a plead to not be left by the artists significant lover. The lyrics say “I think I never loved you,” however it is unclear if this line is from the perspective of Young Ejecta, or the subject in her song. Back in June Ejecta released another surrealist video for her song “Call My Name.”

Young Ejecta also sings, “Don’t leave me baby/I’ll do anything to please you.” That is where the idea of pleading with someone to stay came from. The reason the song is called cheese is because she sings, “the sun comes up/and you leave/you never eat that cheese.” Probably a very personal line between her and the subject of the song.

In the music video, Young Ejecta is seen lying on the ground in the light of the kitchen refrigerator while she is being stepped on. Ejecta is being stepped on in the stomach and breast, by someone who is wearing very high platform heels. Later in the video you see Ejecta playing an electric guitar in the shadows. While the singer is playing guitar, there is an animated piece of cheese dancing, which might be a metaphor for how the cheese could have been sitting there mocking her as a reminder of the person who just left, but she was pleading with them to stay.