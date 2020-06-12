Young Ejecta Releases Twisted New Surrealist Video for “Call My Name”

Home News Ariel King June 12th, 2020 - 8:21 PM

Young Ejecta released a surrealist video for their new single “Call My Name.” The song comes off their upcoming album, Ride Lonesome, set to be released on June 26. The album will also be released as a limited-edition physical copy.

The electronic song incorporates psychedelic surrealism, the synths throwing incorporating ‘80s nostalgia as Leanne Macomber’s ringing voice contrasts the synths to create a dreamlike state, highlighting the song’s ‘80s aesthetic. Macomber appears wearing a nude bodysuit as she stands in the middle of a CGI marable arched gazebo, an ocean surrounding her as CGI arches and fences pop up and disappear. Mountains surround her as the sky flashes through blues, greens, pinks, purples and yellows. By the end, she holds and dances lovingly with her cat.

Ride Lonesome’s first single, “Crayon Cactus,” also pulled on ‘80s nostalgia with its sound and video. A limited-edition vinyl is currently available for pre-order via Young Ejecta’s bandcamp page.

Young Ejecta is made up of Macomber from Neon Indian and Fight Bite and Joel Ford of Jacques Greene, Oneohtrix Point Never, How To Dress Well and Ford & Lopatin. Prior to Ride Lonesome’s two singles, the group’s last release had been the 2017 single, “Build a Fire.” Ride Lonesome will be the group’s third full-length album, and the band’s first since The Planet had been released in 2015.