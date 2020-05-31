Young Ejecta Announces New Album Rise Lonesome Alongside Video for Single “Crayon Cactus”

Home News Peter Mann May 31st, 2020 - 3:44 PM

Synth-pop/dream pop duo, Young Ejecta, recently released their latest single “Crayon Cactus” and its accompanying music video debuting this past Friday, May 29. As previously reported in Brooklyn Vegan, “Synthpop duo Young Ejecta are back with a new album, Ride Lonesome, due out June 26 via Driftless Recordings. The first single, ‘Crayon Cactus,’ pairs hyper-modern lyrical references with shimmering synths. ”

Young Ejecta, formed back in 2012, consists of former Denton, Texas-based electronic music collective Neon Indian singer, Leanne Macomber and producer Joel Ford of Ford & Lopatin fame. The duo bursted on the new wave music scene with their full-length 2013 debut studio album, Dominae and their 2015 follow-up sophomore studio album, The Planet.

The music video for “Crayon Cactus” plays on its nostalgic, throwback ’80s themed synth-heavy sensibilities, albeit modernizing its social commentary theme of the overuse of technology. The track itself is a funky groove with its minimal instrumentation that gives way to an intimate build up of glossy synths and simple drum kick programming. The track’s plucky keys mesh well with soft angelic vocals. To watch the music video for Young Ejecta’s “Crayon Cactus” stream below, via YouTube.

In the video Young Ejecta’s blue 3-D lettering is depicted vertically along with the track’s lyrics playing on a running loop below it. The video opens on a woman’s hand holding on to a cell phone as the camera begins to pan down the hand revealing a fashionable handbag resting on the woman’s wrist. A figure of another woman’s body adorned with leaves and an assortment of sushi and flowers placed on various areas of her body, including private parts, covering what would be otherwise a nude woman resting in the lap of the initial woman sitting down. The woman sitting down is wearing nothing, but a bra encased in what looks to be plastic shrink-wrap. She is also donning a thorn headdress crown similar to biblical times. The all-encompassing image of the two women depicted in the video looks like it would be featured in a painting on canvas.

According to Gorilla Vs. Bear, Young Ejecta’s latest single “Crayon Cactus” can best be described as “…a poignant, ultra-modern breakup song that finds Young Ejecta trying to navigate a romantic relationship through our current dystopian trajectory — tear-soaked cellphones, driverless cars in control, fucking twitter — over a glowing, softly pulsing heartbeat that ultimately gives way to a soaring cinematic synth line, as our heroine, defeated and defiant, laments, ‘Now I have nothing you didn’t broker.'” The video for “Crayon Cactus” was directed by Eric Epstein. Young Ejecta’s “Crayon Cactus” marks the duo’s latest single since 2017’s “Build A Fire.” Digital pre-orders and pre-orders for the limited 12″ are currently available on Young Ejecta’s bandcamp.

Young Ejecta’s Ride Lonesome Official Track Listing:

01. Crayon Cactus

02. Screen Guru

03. Four Corners

04. 9 to 5

05. Can I Dance With You

06. Call My Name

07. Tired

08. AH HA

09. Cheese

10. Ranger Danger