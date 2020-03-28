Ministry Announces They’re Working on a New Album

Home News Roy Lott March 28th, 2020 - 8:23 AM

Ministry is not letting COVID-19 affect their efforts to record new material. According to the PRP, the band has announced that they are working on their fifteenth studio album in the midst of everything. After recently losing their drummer Bill Rieflin, the band is still headstrong to make another great album. Rieflin passed earlier this week after losing his battle to cancer. The band is also still scheduled to hit the road later this summer in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 1989 album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste. Fellow bands KMFDM and Front Line Assembly will join them on the trek. See the full list of scheduled dates below.

Band member Tony Campos is one of many who was recently announced to take part in the soundtrack for the upcoming video game sequel of DOOM called Doom:Eternal, which was released last week. Other collaborators included James Dorton of Black Crown Initiative, Natalie Kahan of Wildspeaker, Wesley Merritt of The World I Knew and Chelsea Rocha-Murphy of Kinnefret. Ministry’s guitarist Sin Quirin was recently accused of having sexual relationships with minors while Quirin was with his former band Society 1. According to a report, the two alleged victims were named Kelly Longoria and Brooke. Longoria stated that she and Quirin had a sexual relationship between December 2002 and April 2003, when she was 15 years old at the time. Brooke was 16 and had invited Quirin into her parents’ house while they were out of town after one of Society 1’s shows in Tacoma, Wash.

Ministry 2020 Tour Dates

07/01 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox Sodo

07/02 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

07/03 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre

07/05 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

07/07 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

07/09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

07/10 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

07/11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

07/12 – Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre

07/13 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

07/15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

07/16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

07/17 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont

07/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

07/19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

07/21 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

07/22 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

07/24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

07/25 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

07/26 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

07/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

07/29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

07/30 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

07/31 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

08/01 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat