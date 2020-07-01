Ho99o9 Team up with Travis Barker to Cover Bad Brains’ “Big Takeover” on Black Power Live

Home News Ariel King July 1st, 2020 - 9:24 PM

Punk-rap duo Ho999o9 and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker covered Bad Brains’ “Big Takeover” on the Black Power Live stream. Barker sits behind the drum kit while Ho99o9 perform their recently released singles, “Pray or Prey” and “Christopher Dorner,” before diving into a thrashing Bad Brains cover.

The majority of the stream is only available for subscribers to BehindTheRhyme, but Ho99o9 made their set available via their Youtube channel. Beginning with their recently released song, “Pray or Prey,” which the band dropped in light of the recent protests. The band also played their recent song “Christopher Dorner,” which had dropped the same day as “Pray or Prey,” and marks the first time the duo have been able to perform the two songs live.

Following their two originals, Ho99o9 dive into Bad Brains’ “Big Takeover,” Eaddy flowing around on stage as both he and TheOGM sing the song’s lyrics. All of them move with whiplash while the song’s energetic pace descends into utter chaos.

The Black Power Live streaming benefit included performances by Miguel, Doja Cat, Dev Hynes and more to raise money for the Crenshaw Dairy Mart, Trap Heals, Transgender Law Center, Sankofa and Black Men Build. The event took place last Saturday via Twitch, and was hosted by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. Kasami Washington, Denzel Curry, Ne-Yo and Twin Shadow also performed.

Ho99o9 (pronounced “horror”) first formed in 2012, releasing a slew of EP’s, the most recent being 2019’s Cyber Warfare. The band also released a full length album in 2017, called United States of Horror. In 2018, Ho99o9 joined The Prodigy for track “Fight Fire With Fire.” The group played a show with Mr. Bungle at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.