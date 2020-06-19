Ho99o9 Release Hardcore Punk Song “Christopher Dorner” Named After Rogue LAPD Officer Gunned Down by Sheriffs

Home News Ariel King June 19th, 2020 - 7:23 PM

Ho99o9 (pronounced as “horror”) have released a new EP with singles “Christopher Dorner” and “Pray or Prey.” Proceeds from the tracks will go towards the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Campaign Zero, Advancement Project and the National Black Disability Coalition. Merchandise and a physical 7” for the tracks are also being made available on their website.

“Christopher Dorner” is about former police officer Christopher Dorner, who had gone on a shooting spree in February, 2013. Dormer killed four people while wounding three others, eventually dying in a standoff with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies after a shootout. Dornor had written a manifesto, posting it to Facebook, where he accused the LAPD of firing him in retaliation for reporting excessive force. His victims had been other police officers and their family members.

Ho99o9’s track includes a heavy riff as lyrics bite while picking up speed in a punk rock anger. “You told my country lies/And you told me I should fight/I put my trust in you and you put me towards the fire,” the lyrics state as Ho99o9 tries to get into Dorner’s head. The song breaks down as it narrates Dorner’s story, leading towards the end of Dorner and the track.

“Pray or Prey” slows down, distorted vocals asking to be prayed for while their voices lengthen and linger. The track incorporates soft piano while lyrics list all family members which need to be prayed for, whooshing loops occurring throughout the background while vocals distort further. “Look at my face/No teardrop today,” lyrics highlighting pain and fear while also including pride in being Black.

Ho99o9 frequently create mixtures of hardcore punk rock and trap music, as seen with 2018’s “Street Power.” Also in 2018, Ho99o9 released a track with The Prodigy titled “Fight Fire With Fire.” The group played a show with Mr. Bungle in early February of this year at The Fonda in Los Angeles.