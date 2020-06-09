UTOPiA Festival 2020 in Texas Plans to Go On As Scheduled in September

Home News Aaron Grech June 9th, 2020 - 4:58 PM

As many music festivals across the country prepare to cancel their events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UTOPiA Festival in Burnet County, Texas, still has plans to go on this year. The event is scheduled to take place this September 17-19 at the Reveille Peak Ranch, where it will open amid “enhanced safety measures at the front gate and food and retail vendors.”

The event organizers have stated that they are working closely with state and local officials, to ensure the well-being of guests during this gathering. The event is held on a 1300 acre ranch, which will allow attendees to camp, bike and play disc golf in addition to the music festivities. Hand sanitizer is also set to be readily available during the event, although other safety measures have not been specifically outlined, with organizers stating “UTOPiAfest has always been known for its self regulating, responsible, and respectful attendees, and we will continue to encourage and empower everyone to have an amazing, wellbeing-conscious weekend. ”

UTOPiA hosts a wide range of artists, although it usually caters to alternative country and some soul acts from across the country. Prominent past performers include Lukas Nelson, Grandmaster Flash and Sir Woman. This year’s festival has not released a lineup as of press time and according to its website, is still accepting applications for musical guests.

Some live music events have faced push back against local state and government orders, including the first socially distanced concert held in Arkansas by Travis McCready a month ago. Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson sent the venue hosting the event a cease and desist order and even revoked the venue’s liquor license for violating this order. Some of the measures taken for that event included one way entrances and exits, alongside a temperature check at the door.