Deradoorian Looks Inward on New Song “Corsican Shores”

Paige Willis June 24th, 2020 - 2:39 PM

Deradoorian has just released a new song titled “Corsican Shores.” The song captivates listeners with lyrics like, “Can you remember when you were younger yearning to feel just anything?” The song goes through what is going on in the artists head noting how they are feeling and speaking of vivid memories such as, “I took my time lying on the sand hadn’t felt a suntan on my legs since the summer I fled the home land heading for corsican shores.”



The upbeat of the drum in comparison to the back up vocals creates an interesting space for the listener. The intro starts off with the drums and the singer enters with a steady bass backing her vocals. “Corsican Shores” has definite feelings of goth vibes from the vocals and the steady chords playing in the background. The drum beat is the contrasting force of the song incorporating punk style into the song.

Deradoorian just recently released an animated new video for their psychedelic song “It Was Me,” back in May. The single is from her upcoming album, from the label she is signed with ANTI, titled Find The Sun. Deradoorian originally announced the release of her new album back in March that was due out in May. Her new album is now expected to be released in Septebmber.