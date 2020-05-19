Deradoorian Releases Animated Video for Meditatively Psychedelic New Song “It Was Me”

Home News Aaron Grech May 19th, 2020 - 7:22 PM

Deradoorian has released a new animated music video for “It Was Me” a track from her upcoming album release Find The Sun, which will come out via ANTI- this September. This latest music video was directed by Rebecca Hac, and shot using black and white visuals entirely.

“It Was Me” is a transcendental foray, blending elements of psych rock with a lo-fi recording style and ethereal vocal performance by Deradoorian, with influences from garage rock and blues sprinkled throughout. The animated visuals show white lines changing into various shapes such as hands, faces, flowers and a hefty amount of trippy landscapes.

Deradoorian originally announced Find The Sun earlier this year, however it was originally intended to be released this May. The single “Saturnine Night” accompanied this album announcement, and Deradoorian’s recent move to ANTI- Records, following her departure from her previous record label Anticon.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself – how to be your most brilliant self,” Deradoorian explained in a press release. “…because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.”

Born Angel Deradoorian, the artist is best known for her work with the indie rock outfit Dirty Projectors, who she performed alongside until 2012. She released her Eternal Recurrence EP back in December of 2017, while her most recent studio album release The Expanding Flower Planet came out in 2015.