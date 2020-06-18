mxdwn PREMIERE: Metno Shares Relaxing New Electronic Song “Surface”

Home News Matt Matasci June 18th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

It’s pretty obvious that one of our favorite current artists right now is New York art pop band Reliant Tom. One of its members, Monte Weber, also has an electronic side project called Metno. He’s released a couple of singles under the moniker and today we’re excited to premiere the latest from Metno, a chilled-out, percussive-heavy track called “Surface.” You can preorder the song on Spotify here in anticipation of its official 6/19 release.

“Surface” follows previously released singles from Weber’s Metno project, including “Tack” and “Embark.” The former was added to Spotify’s Chill Tracks playlist, increasing the exposure of this must-hear Brooklyn musician.

Weber holds a degree in Music Composition, and Electronic Music from Columbia College Chicago and NYU and centers his work in Metno and Reliant Tom around interactive technology, mulit-media composition, and computer assisted compositional processes. Using these techniques and tools, he explores live physical performance and sound creation.

Reliant Tom recently released a new album, their second, called Play & Rewind. It is a deeply personal record, touching on the heavy emotions felt by Weber’s bandmate Claire Cuny, whose father passed away unexpectedly following the release of their debut album Bad Orange. Singles from their new album include the title track, “11-2,” “The Sky Is Falling” and “Never Mind The Garbage.”