Rock the Vote’s Democracy Summer 2020 Virtual Event Announces Lineup Featuring Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Chuck D, Big Freedia and More

Rock the Vote Democracy Summer 2020, a virtual music festival to be co-hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Brownin, has officially announced its lineup, according to Variety. The virtual music festival will take place this coming Thursday, June 18, at 8 p.m. eastern standard time. In addition to get-out-the-vote initiatives, the livestream will raise funds for Black-led and focused organizations including the National Action Network and Community Justice Action Fund, among others.

Among the artists and bands included in the festival lineup are Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Chuck D, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Amara La Negra, MAX, Leslie Grace, Skylar Astin, Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson, along with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Secretary Julian Castro. In addition to the artists, activists Little Miss Flint, Dominic Dupont, Greg Jackson, Kyra Stephenson-Valley, Tylik McMillan and others will also be making appearences.

“I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” Perry told Variety. “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.” Perry recently scored a victory against the Christian Rap group Flame who had originally sued the singer-songwriter for alleged similarities between her track “Dark Horse” and their 2009 song “Joyful Noise.”

“We’ve been riding with Rock The Vote for a long time. Now more than ever, voting is key for long-term change,” stated the Black Eyed Peas. “The youth vote is going to decide the future of America. It’s not just our duty, but our honor to spread the word in an election year. Get out there and let’s make history together!” The band recently announced a new upcoming album, Translation, that will be available this Friday, June 19.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D has been giving a voice to the black community for decades, so his involvement with Rock the Vote comes at little surprise. The rapper, along with other old school MC’s like Ice T, Naughty By Nature, De La Soul, Kurtis Blow, Biz Markie, Dave East, Kid N Play and the Sugar Hill Gang, recently performed for Hip Hop Loves NY, a livestreamed benefit concert in support of New York City health workers batting the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapper also revealed his public feud with Flava Flav was a hoax in order to release their new song “Food Is A Machine Gun,” and took part in a tribute to the late Neil Pert earlier in the year.

