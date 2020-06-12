Black Eyed Peas Announces New Album Translation for June 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King June 12th, 2020 - 7:38 PM

The Black Eyed Peas announced they will be releasing their new album, Translation on June 19. This will be the second album from the group since Fergie’s departure in 2018. Along with the album announcement, Black Eyed Peas announced they will be releasing an official music video for track “No Mañana” at 10 a.m. ET June 13.

Translation will be the group’s eighth studio album, and returns to their hip-hop roots while continuing to incorporate pop, dance and trap. “No Mañana,” a collaboration with Domincan rap artist El Alfa, sees Black Eyed Peas stepping into reggaeton. The album will also include features with J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, J Rey Soul, Shakira, Nicky Jam, Tyga, Becky G and French Montana.

Along with announcing the release date for Translation, Black Eyed Peas unveiled the album’s cover depicting 3-D animated versions of each of the group’s three members.

Black Eyed Peas have previously released singles “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” and “Mamacita.” will.i.am helped produce “No Mañana” alongside Johnny Goldstein. The track includes upbeat synths as will.i.am sings “Let’s party like there’s no mañana,” lyrics rapped in Spanish as they incorporate Latin beats with their trap sound.

The group’s last album, Masters of the Sun Vol. 1 was released in 2018, and had been the group’s first album since 2010’s The Beginning. Fergie did not return with the group when they came back from hiatus.

Translation track list:

1. “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)” with J Balvin

2. “Feel the Beat” with Maluma

3. “Mamacita” with Ozuna & J Rey Soul

4. “Girl Like Me” with Shakira

5. “Vida Loca” with Nicky Jam & Tyga

6. “No Mañana” with El Alfa

7. “Tonta Love” with J Rey Soul

8. “Celebrate”

9. “Todo Bueno”

10. “Duro Hard” with Becky G

11. “Mabuti” with French Montana

12. “I Woke Up”

13. “Get Loose Now”

14. “Action”

15. “News Today”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz