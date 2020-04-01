Chuck D and Flavor Flav Reveal Recent Feud and Breakup was a Hoax and Release New Enemy Radio Song “Food As A Machine Gun” Featuring Public Enemy

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Rappers Chuck D and Flavor Flav have revealed that their recent breakup, which was publicized after Chuck D and DJ Lord performed at a rally in support of Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as Public Enemy Radio, was a hoax. Chuck D released a lengthy statement, discussing how the hoax was inspired by the famous Orson Welle’s War of The World’s hoax, which occurred in the early 20th century.

“I had watched Orson Welles’ ‘War Of The Worlds’ from 1938 when he pulled the wool over the public’s eyes as they put 100% belief in the technology of radio,” explains Chuck D. “Most people followed like a Pavlovic dog just like they do now. Flav doesn’t do benefits and stays away from political events – we been cool and always agreed about that. Enemy Radio was built for that reason, to be a DJ+MC auxiliary unit of Public Enemy, a no-slack homage tossback to DJ+MC roots.”

The group, which is now called Enemy Radio, consists of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws; a non musical security group which was rooted in Public Enemy’s early history. The group surprise released their debut album titled Loud Is Not Enough today, which is accompanied by the single “Food Is A Machine Gun,” which features both surviving Public Enemy members, Flavor Flav and Chuck D.

“Food Is A Machine Gun” is backed by an eclectic reggae inspired beat, which features the group’s iconic political sound, criticizing the food industry which ” adds chemicals and preservatives to grocery store products at the cost of nutrition, resulting in devastating changes to brains and bodies.” The track also discusses racial and economic disparities within food access among marginalized communities.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson