Jeff Rosenstock Surprise Releases New Album No Dream

Punk rock performer Jeff Rosenstock has surprise released a new album titled No Dream, which is out via Polyvinyl Record Co. This new album is currently streaming on YouTube, and will be followed by a vinyl release on August 21. The album is currently available for free download here, but those who download will also be given the option to donate to the charity Food Not Bombs.

This latest album was produced alongside Jack Shirley of Deafheaven, Hard Girls and Joyce Manor, at the Atomic Garden in Oakland, California.

The performer said that this album was a reflection of his anxieties since the release of his most recent studio album Post-. That project was written in the Catskill Mountains, soon after the 2016 election which resulted in the election of US President Donald Trump.

This latest album however, is a more introspective look at the performer as it was recorded to tape, giving it an organic feel. This latest project follows Rosenstock’s move from his native New York City, to California and is spread across 13 tracks.

“It was feeling like a very personal record for me,” Rosenstock explained in a press release. “A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am.”

Hailing from Long Island, New York, Rosenstock began with the ska punk outfit The Arrogant Sons of Bitches, the musical collective Bomb the Music Industry! and the indie rock band Kudrow before going solo in 2015.

No Dream

1. NO TIME

2. Nikes (Alt)

3. Scram!

4. N O D R E A M

5. State Line

6. f a m e

7. Leave It In The Sun

8. The Beauty Of Breathing

9. Old Crap

10. ***BNB

11. Monday At The Beach

12. Honeymoon Ashtray

13. Ohio Tpke