Alison Mosshart Makes Solo Debut with New Self-Made Video for “Rise”

Drew Feinerman April 9th, 2020 - 1:13 PM

The Kills the Dead Weather lead vocalist Alison Mosshart just made her solo debut single “Rise” along with a self made music video. This marks Mosshart’s first step as a solo artist, leaving her successful time as one half of The Kills.

The song is a heavy, punk rock influences song with driving distorted guitars, resonant vocal tones, and a powerful chorus that contrasts the softer verses. The video compliments the song well with its out fo date aesthetic, and the many shots of the low riders showing off their installed hydraulics is a clear visual reflection of the song title. The chorus of the song, however, provides the listener with an uplifting message, as Mosshart sings, “When the sky is falling / and the sun is black/when the sky is coming down on ya /baby don’t look back /we will rise.”

While this is Mosshart’s first official effort toward her solo career, she has collaborated solo with other artists and bands in the past. She has worked with the likes of Foo Fighters, Ghost, Gang of Four, Eric Arejes, as well as many others. Mosshart was also featured on the soundtrack for The Turning Point, which was produced by LA singer/songwriter Lawrence Rothman and producer Yves Rothman.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried