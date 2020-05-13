Alison Mosshart Releases Stripped Down Black-and-White Video for Slow-Burning New Song “It Ain’t Water”

Home News Ariel King May 13th, 2020 - 7:49 PM

Alison Mosshart just released her second solo song and a self-made video for “It Ain’t Water.” The Kills and The Dead Weather frontwoman recorded with Alain Johannes of Queens of the Stone Age.

“Working with Alain on ‘It Ain’t Water’ was a blast,” Mosshart said in a statement. “He’s such a talent and such a kind person. His mind is wide open. He understands and sees the beauty in imperfection, magic moments, accidents – the soulful human stuff, and the spirited super-human hard to explain stuff that makes a song so great. Working with him was an honor.”

The black-and-white video sees Mosshart dancing through lit windows in her house as a closeup of her face overlays her dining room, her sunglasses reflecting the same visual seen through her window. Joined by a low synth, acoustic guitar and drums, Mosshart’s deep blues voice delivers a moody track which is simultaneously dark and uplifting.

Mosshart created the video in quarantine, filming at her Nashville apartment. She first wrote the track late last year, playing it when struck with writer’s block to help find inspiration. In an interview with NME Mosshart described how lyrics like “I set a place at the table, and became my own stranger” and “Today becomes tomorrow” now feel so much more relevant during quarantine.

The track will be available as a double-sided vinyl along with her first single “Rise,” for a physical release on July 31. Mosshart is also currently working with Jamie Hince on the next Kills record.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried