Channy Leaneagh of Poliça Is Leaving Facebook and Instagram and “Breaking From Music to Put All Energy Towards My Family, My Minneapolis Community and Action”

Drew Feinerman June 8th, 2020

Channy Leaneagh, singer and keyboardist for Minneapolis based synth pop band Poliça, has announced she plans to delete her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The singer plans to focus her efforts and energy into her hometown of Minneapolis, as she is committed to defunding police and supporting black and minority owned businesses on the north side of the city.

Leaneagh also wrote that she claims to combat white supremacy, and to engage with her community to bring about positive change. She noted that she plans to “break from her music” as to put her energy toward the community of Minneapolis. Her decision to refocus her efforts to her hometown is extrmely admirable, especially after the tragic killing of George Floyd

The singer announced that she and the band will remain on Twitter despite leaving Facebook and Instagram. The decision is likely because of Twitter’s decision to mark some of President Trump’s Tweets to alert users that not everything written is necessarily factually accurate, while Facebook and Instagram have made no similar announcements regarding content on their platforms.

Leaneagh recently collaborated with Night Stone on the band’s new single “Night Rider,” the first single from their upcoming album. Poliça has released two new songs during the quarantine, “Tricky Lovers” and “Coming Down,” after having to cancel their 2020 tour plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, which included an appearance at Rock The Garden in the band’s hometown of Minneapolis.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat