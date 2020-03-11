Rock The Garden Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Brittany Howard, Poliça and Tegan and Sara

Home News Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 12:28 PM

The Rock The Garden music festival has announced its 2020 lineup, which will feature the likes of singer-songwriter Brittany Howard, best known as the lead vocalist for Alabama Shakes, synth-pop outfit Poliça, along with the Canadian indie pop outfit Tegan and Sara. This event is set to take place on Saturday, June 20th at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This event is being sponsored by the Walker Art Center and The Current.

Other prominent acts featured on this lineup include bedroom pop singer-songwriter Jay Som, the folk band Joseph, Turkish funk act Altin Gün, hip hop performers Dua Selah and the indie rock outfit Gully Boys.

Howard recently teamed up with acclaimed piano player and producer Robert Glasper for her debut solo album titled Jaime. While this solo debut featured her Alabama Shakes bandmate Zac Cockrell on bass, the entire project was a departure from the heavy blues inspired sound by the southern rock outfit, and utilized Glasper’s more contemporary jazz work.

“Glasper’s jazz roots play a big part in the sound transformation, as the chord progressions are more unorthodox than one would expect. Howard’s vocals are a big change though,” mxdwn reviewer Arnim Whisler explained. “Her powerful belt is reduced to only a few moments: just as her songwriting has moved in a gentler direction, her voice has too.”

Poliça released their studio album When We Stay Alive this year. Tegan and Sara also had a major release in 2019 with their studio album Hey, I’m Just Like You.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat