Poliça Announces No More Touring in 2020

Minneapolis based synth pop band Poliça have announced that they will cease all touring for the rest of 2020. The band made the announcement through a post on their Instagram account, and expressed both their sorrow and their gratitude for all of their fans.
The band also made sure to include some good news in their announcement, also stating that they will be releasing two new songs this coming Friday, titled “Tricky Lovers” and “Coming Down”. The songs will be available on Bandcamp.
View this post on Instagram
“Well the summer of 2020 is fast approaching and the heartbreak rises with it. Polica will not be able to reschedule our US tour for Summer 2020 like so many other bands and performers around the world. We are so grateful to our fan and team’s support during this time. We are thinking of all of you (big love to friends, fans, venues and bars we love in New York especially) and will miss playing music for you. We are releasing 2 NEW songs Friday, May 1st as a THANK YOU to all our followers and loves. The new songs are: TRICKY LOVERS and COMING DOWN. They are available exclusively on BANDCAMP at https://polica.bandcamp.com. ENJOY AND LOVE TO YOU. xo Poliça May 1, 2020
Poliça had already postponed their 2020 US spring tour dates by the middle of March, and was supposed to make an appearance at Rock The Garden in June at the band’s hometown of Minneapolis before the coronavirus shut down the live music world.
The band most recently released a video for their song “Steady,” from the band’s most recent album When We Stay Alive, released in January of 2020. The album was the band’s fifth since their debut album released in 2012, and was described by Mxdwn’s Ally Tatosian as, “a standout from start to finish. No matter the time in between, the band always seems to find their way right back into the center of every listener’s hearts.”
Photo Credit Raymond Flotat