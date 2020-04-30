Poliça Announces No More Touring in 2020

Home News Drew Feinerman April 30th, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Minneapolis based synth pop band Poliça have announced that they will cease all touring for the rest of 2020. The band made the announcement through a post on their Instagram account, and expressed both their sorrow and their gratitude for all of their fans.

The band also made sure to include some good news in their announcement, also stating that they will be releasing two new songs this coming Friday, titled “Tricky Lovers” and “Coming Down”. The songs will be available on Bandcamp.

Poliça had already postponed their 2020 US spring tour dates by the middle of March, and was supposed to make an appearance at Rock The Garden in June at the band’s hometown of Minneapolis before the coronavirus shut down the live music world.

The band most recently released a video for their song “Steady,” from the band’s most recent album When We Stay Alive, released in January of 2020. The album was the band’s fifth since their debut album released in 2012, and was described by Mxdwn’s Ally Tatosian as, “a standout from start to finish. No matter the time in between, the band always seems to find their way right back into the center of every listener’s hearts.”

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat