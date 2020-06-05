Torres Releases Silver Tongue Non-Album Track “Too Big For The Glory Hole” on Bandcamp

Home News Ariel King June 5th, 2020 - 6:35 PM

Torres released “Too Big for the Glory Hole” on Bandcamp today as part of its promotion to give artists 100 percent of revenue. Torres announced she will be donating all of her revenue from the song to the Loveland Therapy Fund.

All proceeds from @Bandcamp sales of this song today, June 5th, are going directly to the Loveland Therapy Fund. https://t.co/UT3ZXKLDOy pic.twitter.com/PEgCWa4cv1 — TORRES (@torreslovesyou) June 5, 2020

The Loveland Therapy Fund works towards giving inclusive therapy sessions for black women, providing them with financial assistance to help with making therapy more affordable. The organization also provides comprehensive lists of mental health professionals who can provide competent services to black women and girls.

Torres begins the song with her deep voice softly scaling through the lyrics, a piano quietly joining her in the background. “Too Big for the Glory Hole” soothingly moves through, Torres’ voice carrying a deep feeling in the melancholy tune. She sings how she wants to be loved forever, the slow piano and electronic hum dragging out emotion.

Torres’ last album, Silver Tongue, was released in January, which included singles “Dressing America,” “Gracious Day” and “Good Scare.” She had signed to indie record label Merge Records last year.

Bandcamp is currently doing a promotion on the first Friday of each month where they waive their revenue share, giving all proceeds to the artist to help during COVID-19. The music service will also be donating 100 percent of their sales on June 19 to the NAACP.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna