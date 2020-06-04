65daysofstatic Announces “First Waves” Mogwai Remix and Decomposition Theory Live Album Releases for Bandcamp’s Black Lives Matter Fundraiser

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 4:34 PM

Experimental music outfit 65daysofstatic will be hosting a couple of new pieces of music on their Bandcamp tomorrow in support of the platform’s June 5 revenue waiver. The band will utilize this waiver and donate all proceeds from this event tomorrow to help assist bail funds, mutual aid funds and racial justice organisers in the United States.

The first release will be a remix of Mogwai’s “First Waves,” which originally appeared on the band’s 2019 studio album release replicr, 2019. Another project titled Decomposition Theory Live – 091117, was a precursor to that album, and saw the outfit’s fist attempt to use algorithmically-generated live shows, with much of the code being used for replicr, 2019. Both of these projects are available for download through a pay what you feel method.

The band will also have the rest of their discography available for purchase via the platform, including their year long subscription-based A Year of Wreckage project, which wrapped up back in April with the EP Endings. This project held a diverse range of styles, and included projects such as the resitor/noise EP and Exvironments Pt. 2. Some of these recordings were made during their Decomposition Theory sessions in 2019.

“It is an archive of primordial 65 sound palettes, a catalogue of (computer) errors and guitar glitches, drone ambience and breakcore math insanity, bleak strategies and escape tunnels,” the band explained in a press release regarding the year-long project.

Bandcamp will be hosting another fundraiser this month on June 19th, where it will be donating 100 percent of its revenue to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

“First Waves” (Mogwai Remix)

Decomposition Theory Live – 091117

65daysofstatic Assorted Discography