Tove Lo Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Equally Lost”

Electronic pop artist Tove Lo has announced a series of 2020 summer tour dates which will take place across North America and Europe beginning this May. This tour is expected to kick off on May 6th at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, and will wrap up this August in Bodø, Norway.

The performer has also debuted a new lyric video for her song “Equally Lost,” featuring Doja Cat, which was featured on her latest studio album release Sunshine Kitty. This latest visual was filmed by Garrett Guidera, and features the performer dancing on a rooftop to the Latin inspired pop track.

The performer recently headed to the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo in the music video for “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” which featured Brazilian rapper MC ZAAC. Two of the singles from her album, “Bikini Porn” and “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak” were produced by Finneas, who is best known for recording with his sister Billie Eilish.

“My fourth album in five years, feels really surreal. It’s my best one yet. Sunshine Kitty tells some of my teenage love stories, current infatuation and future fears. Almost like a scrap book,” the performer explained regarding the album.”I’m so proud and grateful to all of the features, producers and co-writers. Everyone was down to enter the pop weirdness and experiment! I think the best way to describe this whole album is just that it’s like me – I don’t think, I just do. And that’s what I did.”

Tour Dates

3/09 – SWG3 – Glasgow, UK+

3/10 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK+

3/12 – O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK+ – SOLD OUT

3/14 – Elysee Montmartre – Paris, FR+ – SOLD OUT

3/16 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, BE+

3/17 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL+ – SOLD OUT

3/18 – E-Werk – Cologne, DE+

3/20 – Huxley’s Neue Welt – Berlin, DE+

3/22 – Docks – Hamburg, DE+

3/23 – Vega – Copenhagen, DK+ – SOLD OUT

3/24 – Rockefeller Music Hall – Oslo, NO+ – SOLD OUT

3/26 – Annexet – Stockholm, SE+

5/06 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL^

5/07 – Fillmore – Miami, FL^

5/09 – Republic – New Orleans, LA^

5/10 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX^

5/12 – Stubbs – Austin, TX^

5/13 – House of Blues – Houston, TX^

5/15 – Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

6/21 – Firefly Festival – Dover, DE

6/22 – Roxian Theatre – McKnees Rock, PA^

6/23 – Fillmore – Charlotte, NC^

6/25 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH^

7/03 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, FI

7/05 – Zorlu PAC Jazz Fest – Istanbul, TU

7/07 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, IT

7/09 – Sala Apolo – Barcelona, ES

7/10 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, ES

7/15 – 013 – Tilburg, NL

7/18 – Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

8/01 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/09 – Smukfest – Skanderborg, DK

8/12 – Silfurberg – Reykjavik, IS

8/21 – Pstereo Festival – Trondheim, NO

8/22 – Parken Festival – Bodø, NO

+w/ Millie Turner

^ w/ Kah-Lo

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer