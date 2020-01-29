Tove Lo Heads to Sao Paolo in New Video For “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” Ft. MC ZAAC

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 1:17 PM

Pop artist Tove Lo has released a new music video for her song “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” featuring MC ZAAC, which was originally featured on her latest studio album release Sunshine Kitty. This latest video shows the electronic pop performer take to Sao Paolo, Brazil, and was directed by Alaska.

“Are U Gonna Tell Her,” takes place in the middle of a busy restaurant as a couple is waiting impatiently for their server to come in. Tove Lo then crashes the restaurant and begins performing the track, and is later joined by MC ZAAC, who is a native of the Brazilian city.

Sunshine Kitty, takes a variety of international dance influences from across the globe, and pushes Tove Lo’s electronic pop sound to new directions. The album also heavily reflects upon her past lovers, however it keeps the good-natured fun she is known for.

“My fourth album in five years, feels really surreal. It’s my best one yet. Sunshine Kitty tells some of my teenage love stories, current infatuation and future fears,” the performer stated in a press release. “Almost like a scrap book. I’m so proud and grateful to all of the features, producers and co-writers. Everyone was down to enter the pop weirdness and experiment! I think the best way to describe this whole album is just that it’s like me – I don’t think, I just do. And that’s what I did.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer