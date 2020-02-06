Pearl Jam Announces Intimate Apollo Theater Concert, Band’s First New York City Show in Three Years

Home News Ashwin Chary February 6th, 2020 - 7:31 PM

After three long years, American rock band, Pearl Jam, will be returning to the Big Apple to play an intimate show at the world-famous Apollo Theater, on Mar. 26. Entry to the show will be exclusive only to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners.

The concert will air live nationwide on the bands SiriusXM channel, Pearl Jam Radio channel 22, to honor their 10-year anniversary on SiriusXM. After the live show, Pearl Jam’s new album, Gigaton, will debut through the Pearl Jam Radio channel in North America, while Pandora will release a new Pearl Jam Live: A-Z playlist.

“We are incredibly humbled and honored to take the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater,” said lead guitarist, Stone Gossard. “We look forward to a memorable show to celebrate Gigaton, and the 10-year anniversary of Pearl Jam Radio at SiriusXM.

Gigaton is the 11th studio album release by Pearl Jam, which is set to feature 12 brand-new songs. To promote the album, the band will be hitting the road, touring across the United States and Canada, marking their first show in Toronto, ON, at the Scotiabank Arena, on Mar. 18, and concluding the tour in Oakland, CA, at the Oakland Arena, on Apr. 19.

Following the tour, Pearl Jam is set to play on Jun. 27, at Lollapalooza Stockholm, sharing the stage with The Killers, Rival Songs, Miriam Bryant and many more.

To finish off the summer on a good note, Pearl Jam will also make an appearance at the 2020 Rock Werchter Festival, in Werchter, Belgium, alongside System of a Down and Twenty One Pilots.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried