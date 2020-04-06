Westworld Season Three Has Featured Ramin Djawadi Covers of Moses Sumney, Guns ‘N Roses and The Weeknd

Home News Aaron Grech April 6th, 2020 - 9:14 PM

The science fiction thriller Westworld is known for its unique premise, which allows for strange yet innovative stories covering some of humanity’s darkest vices and pleasures. Luckily the HBO show also hosts a variety of good music, which includes a series of covers created by German composer Ramin Djawadi, who covered “Wicked Games” by The Weeknd, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N Roses and “Doomed” by Moses Sumney for the first few episodes of the show’s third season.

Djawadi’s take on “Wicked Games” is opens up with minimal strings performing the intro of the song, before the full orchestra joins in during what would normally be the song’s chorus. Various strings perform parts of the Weeknd’s vocals during the second half, before the track closes out with a full orchestral sound. This version captures the dark nihilism present in the original track, complementing the show itself.

His take on “Swee Child O’ Mine” sees a piano covering the iconic guitar led opening, which is gradually joined by a full orchestra as it continues. This song is more brief than the original, although it perfectly interprets the melody into a full soundtrack score.

The cover of Sumney’s “Doomed” captures the melancholy of the original in its brief run time as well, as it creates a feeling of loss, as a single violin reinterpret’s the singer’s vocal melodies backed by the orchestra.

Djwadi also composed for an other prominent HBO program Game of Thrones, which recently had a crossover with Westworld. This latest season also featured a guest appearance from NFL Star Marshawn Lynch.