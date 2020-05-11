Inaugural 2020 Virgin Fest Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Aaron Grech May 11th, 2020 - 8:21 PM

The inaugural 2020 Virgin Fest was supposed to take place next month at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, however the event has now been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was originally scheduled for June 6th and 7th, with appearances from artists such as Lizzo, Major Lazer, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Ellie Goulding, Banks, Empress Of, Jay Som, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis and Clairo.

“We are disappointed we cannot soon share our vision for the Festival of Tomorrow, today. The safety of our community, well-being of all and the healing of our planet are our underlying focus,” the festival said in a statement. “So, as a result of the governmental restrictions and mandates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, VIRGIN FEST in Los Angeles is prevented from proceeding as scheduled next month.”

Music festivals and large scale gatherings such as concerts are still prohibited under California’s stay at home order, although some smaller scale businesses have been allowed to reopen during this past weekend. The California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that large scale events such as sporting events and concerts will be unlikely to return this summer, with some experts going as far as to set fall 2021 as the reopening date.

One of the headliners Lizzo won three Grammy’s this year, for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You and Best Raditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.” Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons recently collaborated on a track called “Lay Your Head On Me.”