Wire Shares First-Ever Studio Recording of “The Art of Persistence” from Upcoming Collection 10:20

Wire released the first ever studio recorded version of their 2000 song, “The Art of Persistence.” The song is part of their upcoming collection of singles, 10:20, coming out on June 19. The album is being released on Wire’s own record label, pinkflag.

“The Art of Persistence” was formerly only available on the deleted EP, The Third Day as a rehearsal runthrough and on Recycling Sherwood Forest as a live version. Beginning with a singing electric guitar as acoustics and drums join in, “The Art of Persistence” lends humming guitars and Colin Newman’s voice softly layering over smooth instrumentals.

The video flips through photos taken by Carney James Turner, Malcolm Boyl, Jack Harkins and Guiliana Covella from a live performance at Band on the Wall in Manchester on January 28, 2020. Included in the video description is a donation link to the Save Our Stages campaign, a foundation to help the UK’s independent music venues keep their spaces throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

10:20 was originally meant to be released as part of Record Store Day, which had been postponed from April to June, and now to three separate events taking place in August, September and October. Not wanting to continue postponing their album release, 10:20 is keeping the release date from the first Record Store Day postponement and will be available on June 19.

Earlier this year Wire released their most recent album, Hive Mind. After releasing 17 albums since their formation in the 1970s, 10:20 is meant to be a compilation of “strays” which had been unable to fit in on other records. “The Art of Persistence” was first written when the band regrouped in 2000 after a ten year hiatus.