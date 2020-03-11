Wire Announce New Album 10:20 for April 2020 Record Store Day Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 12:57 PM

Influential post-punk pioneers Wire have announced a new album titled 10:20, which is set to be released on Record Store Day via Pink Flag Records this April 18th. This project will be released as a vinyl with 1000 presses, featuring an A side of tracks originally recorded by the group in 2010, alongside Margaret Fielder of Laika, and a B-Side composed of songs written by the band’s current lineup.

The group have also released an updated version of their song “Small Black Reptile,” which originally appeared on their 1990 album release Manscape. This version reworks the computer driven pop song into a more melodic rock track, featuring their guitar driven post-punk sound.

The group will also be touring North America this year, opening up their shows with two night at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, beginning today and tomorrow. The band will be hitting the west coast of the United States on October 10th, in Seattle, Washington.

Wire formed in London in 1976, and has been spearheaded by Colin Newman since their inception. Their debut album Pink Flag was released a year later, and was an influential record for various hardcore punk and post-punk groups, who would come to dominate the 1980s. The band continues to record on a consistent basis, and released their debut album Mind Hive this year.

“Ultimately, Mind Hive is an immensely successful record. Perhaps the only real flaw it possesses is being part of Wire’s discography,” mxdwn reviewer Drew Pitt explained. “When you’re going up against records like Pink Flag it becomes impossible to simply look at the existing work without the context of its predecessors. As such this album hits a solid double, straight down the middle.”

10:20

1.Boiling Boy

2.German Shepherds

3.He Knows

4.Underwater Experiences

5.The Art of Persistence

6.Small Black Reptile

7.Wolf Collides

8.Over Theirs

Tour Dates:

3/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/13 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

3/14 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

3/16 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall

3/18 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

3/21 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

10/08 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

10/09 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial

10/10 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

10/11 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

10/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

10/15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

10/18 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole