Serj Tankian Releases Classically-Influenced New Song “Hayastane” with Lyrics Written by Armenian Prime Minister

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a song titled “Hayastane,” which has lyrics written by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. All of the proceeds from this latest song release will go toward the My Step Foundation, an organization within Armenia which supports public health (including COVID-19 relief), education, culture, social welfare and environmental causes.

“Hayastane” is sung in Armenian, and is performed with an acoustic guitar accompanied by a string orchestra, along with traditional Armenian musical influences. The song is accompanied by a music video showing various places within the country, Tankian performing and the Armenian people.

The My Step Foundation is currently working on helping the disabled and elderly populations of the country amid the pandemic. They are currently providing essential supplies such as masks, gloves, insulators, and other personal protective equipment for Armenians within the country.

“During these challenging times of pandemic and lockdown, we wanted to give the people of Armenia a present of hope that they themselves can share with the world,” Tanklian wrote in a Facebook post. “The goal was to write a song that represented a victorious celebration of the Armenian spirit, covering the past, present, and future of our nation. Please enjoy!”

All of the members from System of a Down have ethnic Armenian roots, which are on full display during tracks such as “P.L.U.C.K.” and “Holy Mountains.” The latter two songs are some of the band’s most political work, as it discusses the Armenian genocide at length, an event in which still lacks recognition by various countries across the world.

Tankian released a cover of “The Rains of Castamere.” from the Game of Thrones soundtrack last year. He also served as the composer for the video game Midnight Star.

Read Tankian’s statement below:

