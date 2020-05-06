Jehnny Beth Releases Intensely Engrossing New Song “Heroine” from Upcoming Solo Debut

Home News Matt Matasci May 6th, 2020 - 3:15 AM

Savages lead singer Jehnny Beth is gearing up for the release of her solo debut To Love Is To Live, which was pushed back from its original release date to June 12. Today she shares yet another great single from the album, a track called “Heroine.” It’s slightly more poppy fare than we’ve heard from the vocalist on previously released solo singles but retains all of the sinister and experimental qualities.

“Heroine” follows previously released singles from To Love Is To Live “Flower,” “Innocence” and “I’m The Man.” The album was set for a May 8 release on Caroline Records but due to the coronavirus pandemic was delayed for a little over a month to June. It was recorded in Los Angeles with frequent and long-time collaborator Johnny Hostile as well as Flood and Atticus Ross. There are guest appearances by Joe Talbot of political punk Idles, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy and Romy Madley Croft of The xx – who coincidentally enough just announced her own solo debut late last month.

“When I think of this song, I think of Romy from the xx strangling my neck with her hands in the studio,” said Jehnny Beth. “She was trying to get me out of my shell lyrically, and there was so much resistance in me she lost her patience. The song was originally called ‘Heroism,’ but I wasn’t happy because it was too generic. Flood was the first one to suggest to say ‘Heroine’ instead of ‘Heroism.’ Then I remember Johnny Hostile late at night in my hotel room in London saying, ‘I don’t understand who you are singing about. Who is the Heroine? You ARE the Heroine.’ The next morning, I arrived early in the studio and recorded my vocals adding ‘to be’ to the chorus line: ‘all I want is TO BE a heroine.’ Flood entered the studio at that moment and jumped in the air giving me the thumbs up through the window. I guess I’m telling this story because sometimes we look around for role models, and examples to follow, without realising that the answer can be hidden inside of us. I was afraid to be the ‘Heroine’ of the song, but it took all the people around me to get me there.”

In addition to the new song “Heroine,” she has also released the second episode of her television program on Arte, Echoes with Jehnny Beth. It will feature appearances, including interviews and performances, by King Krule, Beak> and Nilufer Yanya. Last year she released a new song with Johnny Hostile called “Let It Out” for the XY Chelsea soundtrack. She’s also appeared on Gorillaz 2017 album Humanz on the track “We Got The Power” with Liam Gallagher. She also appeared on Trentemoller’s song “Complicated,” which was released in 2016.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat