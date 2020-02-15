Jehnny Beth Drops Erotic New Video For Her Song “Flower”

Home News Kelly Tucker February 15th, 2020 - 2:45 PM

French musician Camille Berthomie, aka Jehnny Beth, has released a video for her new song, “Flower,” directed by Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders). This isn’t the first time Beth has worked with Byrne, she collaborated with the director for the video, “I’m The Man” which was lauded by the New York Times for its “bravado and tenderness.” In her new song, “Flower” lyrics like, “She loves me and I love her. I’m not sure how to please her. She loves me and I love her. I’m not sure how to reach her. How to touch her. How to touch her.” The song is accentuated with Beth’s almost, whisper-like voice that travels along a delicate balance.

The video moves in synchronicity with the lyrics as the two women are entangled in a seductive push and pull. The highly erotic video for “Flower” shows Beth and her lover engaged in an extremely charged sexual scene. According to a statement, the video was written about a pole dancer at the notorious strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles,j and the video “Flower” details the complicated depths of sexuality tangled in a fever dream reverie of desire and loss.

“Flower” is one of the songs which will be featured on her upcoming solo album, To Love Is To Live, out May 8 via Caroline Records. The record, which was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris, features a number of collaborators, including producers Flood, Atticus Ross, longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile, and Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett, and guest turns from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, actor Cillian Murphy, and Idles’ Joe Talbot.

Although Beth has previously performed solo on two separate occasions in Europe, the Savages lead singer will perform for the first time in the United States by herself. In addition to being a part of the BBC Music South by Southwest Showcase, Beth also announced an additional solo show. In addition to being the front woman of Savages, Beth has collaborated with Nicolas Congé (aka Johnny Hostile) as part of the French lo-fi duo John and Jehn. Beth is also set to work with Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn on a new film entitled Gorillaz: Reject False Icons.

In addition to releasing To Love Is To Live, Beth will also be releasing Crimes Against Love Manifesto (C.A.L.M.), her first book featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from Johnny Hostile, out on June 11 via White Rabbit. The book is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Johnny Hostile, whose photographs punctuate Jehnny Beth’s stories. C.A.L.M. looks set to establish Jehnny Beth and Johnny Hostile as two of the bravest and most provocative voices in fiction and erotic art today.