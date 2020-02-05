Jehnny Beth Announces Debut Solo Album To Love Is To Live for May 2020 and Shares First Single “Flower”

Home News Matt Matasci February 5th, 2020 - 4:00 AM

Jehnny Beth the lead vocalist for the UK-based rock band Savages has announced her debut album titled Love is To Live, which is set to be released via Caroline Records on May 8th. This latest album release is accompanied by the lead single “Flower,” which is reportedly about a pole dancer at the strip club Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles, California.

This latest single follow-up from Beth’s late 2019 single release “I’m The Man,” an industrial track with elements of noise music with its abrasive drums and instrumentals. Beth released a music video for the track directed by Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne.

This latest project hosts a plethora of collaborators including her producers Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile, along with guess appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot. Hostile was responsible for producing Savages two studio albums Silence Yourself and Adore Life.

Beth and Hostile collaborated on the track “Let It Out,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the film XY Chelsea. Since her band Savages went on hiatus in 2017, Beth has collaborated with the likes of UK alternative rock artist PJ Harvey, indie rock band the xx, indie rock artist Anna Calvi, the virtual music group Gorillaz, electronic music producer Trentemøller and The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

Savages members Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan have also formed separate musical projects such as the band 180dB. The band released a track titled “Road Trip” featuring Nick Zinner and Meredith Graves.

Tour Dates:

3/8 London, UK – BBC 6 Music Festival

5/29 London, UK – All Points East Festival

5/31 Kværndrup, Denmark – Heartland Festival

6/2 Hamburg, Germany – Mojo

6/4 Paris, France – La Gaîté Lyrique

6/5 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Festival

6/9 Milan, Italy – Magnolia

6/10 Marina Di Ravena, Italy – Beaches Brew Festival

6/12 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Festival

6/30 Berlin, Germany – Säälchen

7/3 Ewjik, Netherlands – Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

7/4 Arras, France – Main Square Festival 2020

7/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater

7/18 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

7/19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

7/21 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

7/22 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

7/23 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts

7/25 New York, NY – Webster Hall

7/26 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat