Danzig Announces Spring 2020 Danzig Sings Elvis Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 11th, 2020 - 8:21 PM

American singer and songwriter, Glenn Danzig, known for starting Misfits, an American punk rock band, has announced a pair of special shows in CA, in April, which will be of him singing Elvis covers. The shows will take place on Apr. 17, in San Francisco, CA, at Bimbo’s 365 Club and on Apr. 22, in Los Angeles, CA, at the Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom.

The two shows are in support of Danzig’s upcoming Elvis covers release, Danzig Sings Elvis. The album is set to release on Apr. 17, and will feature 14 tracks.

Earlier this year, Glenn Danzig made his directorial debut with his horror film, Verkotia. The film is a compilation of stories from Danzig’s line of comic books, Verkotia.

Earlier last year, Danzig mentioned how there is no plan to play another Misfits show, beyond Sept. 2019. The following month, the band teased a possible show in Philadelphia on their Instagram, which eventually took place on Dec. 14, 2019.

Glenn Danzig Elvis Cover Shows 2020:

04/17 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom

07/31 – Szekesfehervar, HUN – Fezen Festival

08/01 – Munich, GER – Circus Krone

08/02 – Zurich, SWI – Volkshaus

08/04 – Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

08/05 – Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

08/07 – Koln, GER – E-Werk

08/08 – Hildesheim, GER – Mera Luna Festival

08/09 – Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof